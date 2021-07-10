DENVER (CBS4) – Athletes in mid-season form descended upon downtown Denver this weekend to show off their athletic prowess. No, the professional baseball players playing in the MLB All-Star Game didn’t come early, it was runners and walkers who ran the All-Star 5K.

Everyone had their own reason for signing up. Steve Gillespie said his daughter Kelly was his motivation to get up early and pound some pavement.

“My daughter said, ‘Dad let’s go run,’ so here we are,” he said.

For Britt Steede and her young son, Aiden, it was more about baseball. Aiden plays the sport, and he wanted to experience All-Star weekend in person.

“(It’s) just a cool experience to come down and be part of the all-star action,” said Steede.

Both the Gillespies and the Steedes agree though, this was an experience they didn’t want to miss.

“It’s a once in a lifetime deal. I don’t know when they will be doing this again here,” said Steve.

“Just to be down with other baseball fans and near the field and all the festivities that are going on is super important to us,” Steede said.

You don’t have to tell this crowd that moving is what your body was meant to do. Dr. Cornwell with UCHealth, a sponsor of the race, says exercise is natural for the human body.

“We weren’t made to sit and be sedentary. We were made to be active people,” he said.

Cornwell also says exercising is good for the mind and body and helps it function well.

“It helps you age gracefully. It helps you live longer,” said Cornwell.

So, if you want to be around for the next MLB All-Star 5K in Denver, you better start training now, because it may be a while before the Mid Summer Classic comes back to Denver.