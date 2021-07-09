DENVER (CBS4) – It’s been more than three months since Denver School Board Director Tay Anderson was accused of sexual misconduct. Now the Greater Denver Ministerial Alliance is asking how much longer this issue has to go on.

“I am urging those making any such accusation to come forward or to leave it alone,” said Patrick Demmer, Superintendent of the Greater Denver Ministerial Alliance.

The accusation was first made in an internet post from the group Black Lives Matter 5280. It stated a woman came forward accusing the school board director of a sexual assault that happened several years ago.

Since then there has been no police case acknowledged and no accuser has come forward. Members of the Ministerial Alliance say Anderson has become a victim.

“This young man’s life has been disrupted to the point where his emotional and mental stability has been compromised,” Pastor Topazz McBride said.

In May, DPS parent Mary Brooks Fleming testified to a state legislative committee that 62 alleged victims had come forward to her. The school board identified the accused as Anderson.

And there was a protest. Gigi Gordon, a recent DPS graduate, told those gathered, “We are asking for Tay Anderson’s name to be removed from all of our diplomas.”

The school board hired private investigators, but the ministers ask, “If a crime has taken place, why not call police?”

Bishop Jerry Demmer says he asked Anderson to come clean.

“The young man looked at me and said nothing will come up on these allegations and now three months later nothing has come up on the allegations,” he said.

The investigation by the Investigations Law Group commissioned by the school board is expected to be completed in late

summer. Anderson has “stepped back” from his school board duties pending the outcome.

Reached by CBS4 Thursday he texted that he is grieving due to the death of his grandmother and was unable to comment at this time. He and his attorney have denied the allegations.