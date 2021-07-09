Menu
Montrose County Deputies Track Down Wallaby On The Run
After a search, deputies tracked down the wallaby's owner and helped the little guy hop back home.
38 minutes ago
Highway 119 Construction Through Boulder Canyon Complete
After two-and-a-half years, the construction project on Highway 119 through Boulder Canyon is complete.
43 minutes ago
U.S. Department Of Education Forgives Federal Loans For Coloradans Who Attended Westwood College
The U.S. Department of Education is forgiving the federal loans of 115 Coloradans who attended Westwood College.
51 minutes ago
Mountain Lion Found Under Deck 'Deep In The Heart' Of Denver Area
A mountain lion was relocated in Colorado after being found under the deck of a home in the central part of the Denver metro area. Katie Johnston reports.
3 hours ago
Evacuations Lifted For Homes Near Lands End 2 Brush Fire Burning In Mesa County
Evacuations have been lifted for those homes near the Lands End 2 brush fire burning in Mesa County.
22 hours ago
Colorado's Weather Center
New Wildfire Prompts Pre-Evacuation Notice For Eastern Seedhouse Area In Routt County
A pre-evacuation notice was sent out on Friday afternoon to some people living in northern Routt County where a new wildfire has started.
Denver Weather: Dome Of Record Heat Keeps Hot Temps Coming
A high pressure heat dome should help Denver break its all-time record high for Friday.
Crews Contain 120-Acre Lands End 2 Brush Fire Burning In Mesa County
Evacuations have been lifted for those homes near the Lands End 2 brush fire burning in Mesa County just about an hour after they were ordered.
Air Tanker For Fighting Colorado Wildland Fires Can Carry 3,000 Gallons Of Fire Retardant At Up To 28,000 Feet Altitude
Colorado is adding to its firefighting inventory with a new, powerful asset, reserved exclusively to assist Colorado with fires for years to come.
'This is Baseball Heaven': National Ballpark Museum In Denver Showcases History Of America's Pastime
On the other side of 20th and Blake Street from Coors Field is a museum dedicated to baseball’s past, and for many people it's been hidden in plain sight for more than a decade.
MLB All-Star Tickets Available, 'Affordable': Thousands Of Tickets Listed On Resale Sites
CBS4 found numerous resale websites listing All-Star Game tickets for under $200 and tickets to the Monday night Home Run Derby for as low as $125.
Play Ball Park Offers MLB All-Star Fans A Real Baseball Experience
Major League Baseball previewed the free fan experience it has created for All-Star Week at the Colorado Convention Center on Thursday, a celebration of the sport created in just over two months.
Nunez, Rockies Avoid Sweep, Beat D-Backs For Rare Road Win
Light-hitting Dom Nunez doubled twice and singled as the Colorado Rockies avoided a three-game sweep by the team with the worst record in the majors, beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-3 Thursday.
Lug Nut Lodges Into Broncos Quarterback Drew Lock's Windshield In The Middle Of Kansas
Broncos quarterback Drew Lock found himself in a bit of a scary situation in the middle of enemy territory on Wednesday.
A List Of Events In Denver Connected To The MLB All-Star Game
There are numerous events to look forward to that are connected to the upcoming MLB All-Star game.
School Districts Across Colorado Evaluating Whether To Require Masks In Classrooms This Fall
School districts across the State of Colorado are now evaluating whether or not they will require masks in classrooms during the 2021-2022 school year after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced vaccinated teachers and students no longer need to wear masks in schools.
Colorado Health Officials Investigate Possible Plague Death Of 10-Year-Old Girl
The cause of the death has yet to be confirmed by the La Plata County Coroner's Office, but state health officials suspect the yersinia pestis bacteria is associated with the passing of a young girl.
STAR Program In Denver Now Being Used As A Model For Other Cities
A program that started out as just a pilot is now showing it is so successful that other cities are hoping to copy Denver.
Gov. Jared Polis Announces COVID-19 Public Health Crisis Over, Rescinds Emergency Order, Issues Recovery Order
Gov. Jared Polis has ended the state's COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Order nearly 17 months after he first issued it.
'Bad Year For Culex Mosquito': West Nile Virus Found In Weld County Mosquitoes
If you've been wondering if there are more mosquitoes out and about, officials now have reason to believe there are.
Latino-Owned Brewery Targets Unvaccinated Community As COVID Delta Variant Concern Grows
Raices Brewing Company CEO and Co-Founder Jose Beteta knows just how serious getting COVID-19 can be after he and his wife both got sick.
MLB All-Star Week: Play Ball Park at the Colorado
CBS4's Mekialaya White was at the Colorado Convention Center Friday to play at Play Ball Park.
3 hours ago
Colorado Health Officials Investigate Possible Plague Death Of 10-Year-Old Girl
The cause of the death has yet to be confirmed by the coroner, but Colorado health officials suspect the plague is associated with the passing of a 10-year-old girl in La Plata County. No human in Colorado has died from the plague for 6 years. Katie Johnston reports.
3 hours ago
Stream The John Deere Classic
July 9, 2021 at 3:00 pm
TPC Deere Run