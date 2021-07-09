FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Rene Lozano and a juvenile male, both of Fort Collins, are facing charges of two counts of attempted first-degree murder, one with extreme indifference, and illegal discharge of a firearm for a shooting that happened on July 3. Larimer County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the shooting just after 4 a.m. July 3 in the 2100 block of West County Road 54G in Laporte.
When deputies arrived, they found multiple expended shell casings in the driveway of a home. They also found bullet impact holes in the home and a vehicle on the property.
A 20-year-old male told investigators that he was outside the home and others were inside the home when the shooting occurred.
Investigators say that a vehicle stopped in front of the home and two suspects fired in the direction of the home and the 20-year-old. The suspects then drove away before deputies arrived. No one inside or outside the home was injured in the shooting.
Lozano was arrested during a traffic stop near his home in Fort collins about 6:50 p.m. July 8. During a search of his home, officers recovered both firearms used in the shooting. Bond was set at $300,000.
The second suspect was identified as a 17-year-old juvenile male. He was taken into custody about 4 p.m. Friday in the 1600 Block of Azalea Drive in Fort Collins. In addition to the charges he shares with Lozano, the juvenile also faces charges of felony possession of a weapon by a previous offender, two counts crime of violence and repeat juvenile offender.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Investigator Jeremy Coleman at 970-498-5141 or Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868 where you will remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a cash reward.