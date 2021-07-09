DENVER (CBS4)– Major League Baseball plans to leave Denver better off than they found it before the All-Star Game. The MLB “Green” Team has been bringing sustainability practices to All-Star cities since 2017.
On Friday, they partnered with Spark the Change Colorado and Denver Urban Gardens to spruce up the community garden at Morey Middle School. Volunteers planted an edible food forest and shade trees.
They also set up an area where picnic tables will be installed as a place for the community to enjoy.
"MLB has always been involved in the community and we feel like we just want to leave something behind when the last pitch is thrown, when the last out is made, and when we leave we want to make sure that Denver and the surrounding areas have had an impact other than just great ballpark events," said MLB Community Affairs Senior Coordinator John Schwarz.
The food grown in the garden is donated to food banks in the neighborhood. The Green Team also worked on community projects in other parts of the Denver metro area.