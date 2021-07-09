CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Jeremy Webster, Vaughn Bigelow, Westminster News

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) — A mistrial has been declared for the man accused of killing a 13-year-old boy and wounding three people, including the boy’s mother and younger brother. The judge declared a mistrial during jury election in the Jeremy Webster murder trial.

The new trial date has been set for Oct. 25. The judge declared a mistrial when “a necessary and indispensable witness” would not be able to travel to Colorado from out of state to testify in person due to an emergency medical issue.

READ MORE: School Districts Across Colorado Evaluating Whether To Require Masks In Classrooms This Fall

Previously, the court entered a not guilty plea for Webster in January 2019.

Suspect Jeremy Webster arrested on June 14, 2018. (credit: CBS)

Attorneys previously had told the judge that they need more time to understand the 23-year-old’s mental health history.

READ MORE: Suspects Being Held In Alleged Kidnapping, Torture Of Woman In Rocky Ford 4 Years Ago

Jeremy Webster (credit: Westminster Police)

Authorities have said the June 14, 2018 shooting outside a Westminster dentist’s office was prompted by road rage.

Bigelow family (credit: GoFundMe)

They say Webster followed Meghan Bigelow, 41, into the parking lot of a dentist’s office after a traffic incident and opened fire, killing her 13-year-old son, Vaughn Bigelow.

(credit: CBS)

Meghan Bigelow and her 8-year-old son, Asa, were seriously injured but recovered. An adult man also was shot.

MORE NEWS: Mountain Lion Found Under Deck 'Deep In The Heart' Of Denver Area

Webster is facing the following charges:

  • Murder in the First Degree After Deliberation with Intent
  • Murder in the First Degree Extreme Indifference
  • Assault in the First Degree
  • Criminal Attempt to Commit a Class One Felony

Jennifer McRae