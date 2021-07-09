BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– After two-and-a-half years, the construction project on Highway 119 through Boulder Canyon is complete. The Colorado Department of Transportation has been repairing damage to the highway by the September 2013 flooding.
The highway has been repaved, redesigned, and now has culverts to prevent future flood damage. Another big part of the project is an extension of the Boulder Creek Trail.
CDOT is thanking the communities of Boulder and Nederland for their patience during all of the construction.