ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office have released new details about a drive-by shooting that left one man dead on Monday. They are hoping that the release of photos of the suspect’s vehicle will generate tips that will lead them to the killer.

Shooting Death Investigation:

We are asking for anyone with information to please call our dispatch center at 303-288-1535 or contact @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867. pic.twitter.com/gmEJA17hXV — Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) July 9, 2021

The shooting happened on Monday at 8:20 p.m. The person who was killed was driving down Pecos Street near 76th Avenue in his car. The killer pulled up next to him and then fatally shot him and drove off.

Investigators believe that the victim and the driver didn’t know each other and that it could have been a case of road rage.

The three photos that were released on Friday are as follows:

The vehicle is believed to be a 2003-2004 silver Dodge Ram 4-door extension cab, Hemi Sport package. It has a viper hood (air induction hood) with LED headlights and a yellow Hemi stripe on the rear sides. It also might have writing “Mile High Nationals” on it. And possibly tinted widows, chrome wheels and running boards.

The suspect driver was possibly a Hispanic male, according to Adams County, and there may have been one or two other people in the car as well.

The shooting victim has not been identified.

Anyone with information that might be helpful to investigators is asked to call 720-322-1220 or 303-288-1535 or email jrogers@adcogov.org. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.