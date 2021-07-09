DENVER (CBS4) – Major League Baseball likes to leave a legacy in the cities that host the All-Star Game. This year, MLB and the Colorado Rockies plan to give out millions of dollars in legacy grants. The grants will benefit youth baseball, field renovations, the U.S. military and mental health.
One grant will go to Judi’s House, a nonprofit created by former Denver Broncos quarterback Brian Griese and his wife, Dr. Brook Griese, a clinical psychologist. The house is named after Brian’s mother, who died of breast cancer when he was 12-years-old.
Judi’s House offers children and their families a place to grieve the loss of a loved one.
“They’re supporting us in raising awareness that this is something that happens for kids,” said Alex Mers, Director of Programming at Judi’s House. “It’s not something that just goes away or gets better on its own. Kids need support and care to prevent long-term negative outcomes.”
Children’s Hospital Colorado recently declared a state of emergency when it comes to pediatric mental health. The hospital’s emergency room is seeing an 80% increase in kids who have attempted suicide. CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd learned that residential treatment facilities are so full, kids are being sent out of state for care.
Judi’s House says the grant will help more families in Colorado who are dealing with loss during the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information about the services at Judi’s House, visit judishouse.org.