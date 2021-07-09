DENVER (CBS4) – Major League Baseball and the Colorado Rockies announced millions of dollars in legacy grants for local organizations ahead of the All-Star Game in Denver. The grants will benefit youth baseball, the U.S. military and mental health.
Another legacy project helped renovate the baseball field at John F. Kennedy High School in southwest Denver. The field was in such bad shape, it was condemned two years ago. CBS4 was there for the big reveal on Friday morning.
“We didn’t have a home field finishing my year in high school, we were always moving around from field to field to field, ” said Faafetai Ilaoa, varsity baseball player at JFK.
When the All-Star Game was announced, the MLB and Colorado Rockies donated $5 million for essential renovations.
“For the kid who played ball his whole life and wasn’t sure if he wants to play in high school or loses his way, I hope this new field encourages him to keep playing,” said Ron Gallegos, varsity baseball player at JFK.
“It’s a commitment to our student athletes. It’s a commitment to our community to provide the best possible education to our students. We’re thrilled, we’re excited, we just can’t wait,” said Rick Brewer, JFK Assistant Principal and Athletic Director.
For more information about the legacy grants in Denver, click here.