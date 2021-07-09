DENVER (CBS) – Welcome to FRY-day! Colorado will be on the fryer again to finish the week as a high pressure dome keeps heat locked in place from California to Colorado.
Denver came with in one degree of tying the all-time record high on Thursday with 102° and now it looks like another 100° day is in the cards. That kind of heat should be enough to break a 32-year-old record high in Denver!
Extreme heat will be warming up many of our cities into the triple digit territory.
In fact, the entire state is part of the heat dome with highs in the 90s and 100s over the all of our Eastern Plains and Western Slope for one more day!
If you look at temperatures across the southwest the scope of our current heatwave is evident.
And with the heat the strongest drought in recent history hold on from western Colorado deep into the southwest where many areas continue to battle extreme drought conditions.
Eastern Colorado should see a drop in the heat come the weekend. With high temperatures cooling by as much as 10 to 15 degrees. Unfortunately, The mountains and Western Slope will still be hot this weekend.