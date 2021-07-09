COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman was hit by a driver and critically injured on Friday night in Commerce City. The crash happened just after 9:30 p.m. on East 74th Avenue at Dahlia Street.
Colorado State Patrol closed the highway in both directions as part of the investigation. Troopers did not say what led up to the crash or why the victim was walking in the road when she was hit. It’s unclear if the driver stayed at the scene.
The name of the woman was not released. She was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.