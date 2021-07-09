DENVER (CBS4) – From the Western Slope to the Eastern Plains, record high temperatures were tied or broken in many cities on Friday including in Denver.
After just missing a record with 102 degrees in Denver on Thursday, the city tied the existing record for July 9th with 98 degrees shortly before 3 p.m Friday.
The biggest record in the state was observed in Grand Junction. The River City hit 107 degrees Friday afternoon which not only broke the previous record for July 9th, 107 degrees was hot enough to break the all-time record going back to 1893. The previous all-time record high in Grand Junction was 106 degrees from July 21, 2005.
Other substantial daily records set around the state on Friday included Lamar reaching 106 degrees, Pueblo reaching 103 degrees, Rifle hitting 103 degrees, and Burlington reaching 102 degrees.
Fortunately, a summer cold front will pass over the eastern half of Colorado Friday night allowing for temperatures to cool 10 to 15 degrees on Saturday except on the Western Slope, although it will still not be as hot for the western region of the state. The Denver metro area will only reach the lower 80s on Saturday which is more than 5 degrees below normal for the second weekend in July.
Sunday will be somewhat warmer but far from record territory and many areas will remain a degree or two below normal. The normal high temperature in Denver this time of year is 90 degrees.
It will also be dry across the vast majority of the state through the weekend. Small chances for late day thunderstorms will return early next week.