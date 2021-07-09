DENVER (CBS4)– Survivors of child sexual assault in Colorado are hailing two new landmark laws. They gathered on the West Steps of the state Capitol on Friday.
Many have testified before lawmakers on bills aimed at holding abusers accountable. One new law lifts the statute of limitations starting in January on all child sex assault cases going forward.READ MORE: MLB 'Green Team' Aims To Leave Denver Better Than Before All-Star Week
The other law is the first of its kind in the nation. It allows victims to sue institutions if the abuse was the result of a cover-up by that institution.READ MORE: Rascally Wallaby Evades Capture, Returns To Montrose Home On His Own
“The State of Colorado finally said, ‘We stand with kids, not abusers any longer,'” said Sen. Jessie Danielson, a Democrat representing Wheat Ridge.
“It took every one of us many hours, tears and much pain to get this to the finish line and we’re at the finish line today,” Rep. Dafna Michaelson, a Democrat representing Commerce City.MORE NEWS: STAR Program In Denver Now Being Used As A Model For Other Cities
Survivors who were abused between 1960 and 2022 will have three years to file a lawsuit.