GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – A 26-year-old Greeley man is under arrest and facing child abuse charges after the death of a toddler. The 18-month-old girl died on July 2 after being taken to the hospital, and Andy Carter was arrested on Thursday following an investigation.
Police believe the abuse took place on the 2400 block of Ash Avenue in Greeley. Authorities said Carter is the boyfriend of the mother of the child, and that he was alone there with the toddler when the injuries were sustained.
Carter took the girl to Northern Colorado Medical Center and staff there had her flown to Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora for more specialized care. Despite medical staff’s attempts to save her, the child later died of traumatic injuries to her head.
Carter now faces a charge of child abuse resulting in death. He is being held without bond in the Weld County Jail.