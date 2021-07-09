STAR Program In Denver Now Being Used As A Model For Other CitiesA program that started out as just a pilot is now showing it is so successful that other cities are hoping to copy Denver.

Gov. Jared Polis Announces COVID-19 Public Health Crisis Over, Rescinds Emergency Order, Issues Recovery OrderGov. Jared Polis has ended the state's COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Order nearly 17 months after he first issued it.

'Bad Year For Culex Mosquito': West Nile Virus Found In Weld County MosquitoesIf you've been wondering if there are more mosquitoes out and about, officials now have reason to believe there are.

Latino-Owned Brewery Targets Unvaccinated Community As COVID Delta Variant Concern GrowsRaices Brewing Company CEO and Co-Founder Jose Beteta knows just how serious getting COVID-19 can be after he and his wife both got sick.

Cherry Creek State Park Swim Beach Reopens After E. coli Levels Drop To NormalThe swim beach area at Cherry Creek State Park has reopened after it was declared off-limits to swimmers on Wednesday due to a high level of E. coli bacteria.

Mesa County Emerges As Hot Spot For Delta VariantColorado is among the states with the highest proportion of the delta variant of the coronavirus and state health officials say Mesa County has most of the state's cases.