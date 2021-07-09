DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado crowds are out for All-Star weekend, but not all fans are supporting the Rockies.
“I think that the Red Sox actually have a lot of fans in Denver, so I’m in good company,” said Colorado resident, and Red Sox fan, Katie Owens.READ MORE: Pedestrian Critically Hurt In Crash On East 74th Avenue In Commerce City
As more people move to the state, there’s a melting pot of baseball fans.
“I’ve been going to Coors Field for a long time, as mainly not a Rockies fan, cheering for the Rockies when they’re not playing the Cardinals,” said Jordan Harrison, a Cardinals fan who grew up in Missouri but now calls Colorado home.
Harrison is happy former Rockies player, Nolan Arenado, is now playing for his team.READ MORE: JFK High School Celebrates Baseball Field Renovation Funded By MLB & Colorado Rockies
“It’s pretty great to see Nolan in the All-Star game as a Cardinal. I’ve been in Colorado so I’ve seen him play with the Rockies for a long time,” Harrison said.
Pittsburg Pirates Dan Brandon Liee has lived in Colorado for 16 years. He says Coors Field has become a home away from home.
“To see all the teams represented it just kind of speaks to how Denver is welcoming to other sports teams, and it’s a destination for a lot of out-of-towners,” the Pirates fan said.
Yankees fan Maria Cappel has lived in Denver for 25 years and says she roots for the Rockies, as long as they aren’t playing her team.MORE NEWS: 'Fantastic For Our Reputation': MLB All-Star Game Puts Colorado On The Map For Future Travelers
“I am a New Yorker at heart,” Cappel said. “I feel like it’s a diverse state, people from all over the country are here because it’s a beautiful state.”