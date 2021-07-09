CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Andrea Flores
Filed Under:Colorado Rockies News, Coors Field, MLB All-Star Game

DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado crowds are out for All-Star weekend, but not all fans are supporting the Rockies.

(credit: CBS)

“I think that the Red Sox actually have a lot of fans in Denver, so I’m in good company,” said Colorado resident, and Red Sox fan, Katie Owens.

As more people move to the state, there’s a melting pot of baseball fans.

“I’ve been going to Coors Field for a long time, as mainly not a Rockies fan, cheering for the Rockies when they’re not playing the Cardinals,” said Jordan Harrison, a Cardinals fan who grew up in Missouri but now calls Colorado home.

(credit: CBS)

Harrison is happy former Rockies player, Nolan Arenado, is now playing for his team.

“It’s pretty great to see Nolan in the All-Star game as a Cardinal. I’ve been in Colorado so I’ve seen him play with the Rockies for a long time,” Harrison said.

Pittsburg Pirates Dan Brandon Liee has lived in Colorado for 16 years. He says Coors Field has become a home away from home.

“To see all the teams represented it just kind of speaks to how Denver is welcoming to other sports teams, and it’s a destination for a lot of out-of-towners,” the Pirates fan said.

(credit: CBS)

Yankees fan Maria Cappel has lived in Denver for 25 years and says she roots for the Rockies, as long as they aren’t playing her team.

“I am a New Yorker at heart,” Cappel said. “I feel like it’s a diverse state, people from all over the country are here because it’s a beautiful state.”

