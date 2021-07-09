DENVER (CBS4)– Visitors from around the country are making their way to Denver for the MLB All-Star Game. The extreme heat led many to find indoor activities for entertainment, but it wasn’t hot enough to keep family apart.

The Mullagh family from Texas chose to sightsee through the triple-digit temps.

Michael Mullagh Jr. loves baseball. He started with little league and went on to a select team, the Diamondbacks. All-Star Week is the Texas native’s first time in Denver, but he’s more concerned with meeting his favorite players than sightseeing.

“We’re going to the convention center today and I want to get a few autographs from some of the players. I don’t know if any players are going, but I’m still looking forward to that,” Michael.

Michael credits his father, Michael Mullagh Sr., for supporting him through his baseball endeavors. As it turns out, his dad prefers other sports.

“I’m a more of a soccer fan. I was brought up in the old country, but I’ve grown to like baseball through my son playing,” said Michael Sr.

Michael Sr. used this opportunity at the All-Star Game to visit their cousin, Chris, from Boulder.

“All the flags and everything, there’s definitely a huge buzz in town with the game being here,” said Chris. “Denver has really grown up so much in these last few years. It’s pretty incredible to see how vibrant it’s become.”

Chris is a drive away from the new McGregor Square, and he’s seeing it for the first time with his out-of-state family this week.

“I can’t believe you can just go right into the stadium from here, instead of crossing the street like we’ve had to do forever. It’s a really nice amenity,” said Chris.

Cities usually have a couple of years to prepare for an All-Star Game, but Denver did it in about three months. It’s a short timeframe for the city, but it was enough time for these relatives to find each other.