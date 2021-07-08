DENVER (CBS4) — Many restaurants and attractions in Downtown Denver are understaffed, but they’re trying their best not to let customers feel the affects. Locals have been filling popular spots since the state reopened, now thousands from out of town are adding to the masses.

“It’s so awesome! All-Star game only eight hours away? Works for me!” said Lamont Villa, a Yankees fan from Kansas.

Villa spent Wednesday afternoon with his two children in Downtown Denver. The Villa family arrived days before the All-Star Game and turned the event into a vacation.

“Right now we’re going to walk to the end of 16th Street. The plan is to just see the sights and enjoy this weekend and just wing it!” said Villa. “We have tickets to all the festivities, the games.”

The Villas say Denver’s food scene has been their favorite part of the vacation, but labor shortfalls haven’t gone unnoticed.

“I did notice staffing issues at some restaurants we went to. We had a little bit of a longer wait, but the food was excellent,” said Villa.

As visitors spring into town, understaffed attractions are working harder to keep the wheels moving. Just minutes from Coors Field, the already busy Elitch Gardens is going all hands on deck, with the few hands they have.

“We are doing everything we can to get as many attractions open at one time,” said Jolie DuBois, Marketing Marking at Elitch Gardens.

“We’ve already shifted our schedules to best fit the hours that we have available to try to make the best guest experience that we possibly can,” DuBois said.

Elitch Gardens is still hiring a variety of positions.

Interested applicants can apply online at www.ElitchGardens.com/Jobs. For more information, applicants should call Elitch Gardens Human Resources at 303-595-0880.