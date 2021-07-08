GYPSUM, Colo. (CBS4)– A U.S. District Court judge sentenced Trenton Switzer, 40, from Gypsum to 12 months and one day in jail for submitting a false tax return. He was also ordered to pay $241,964.71 in restitution.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado, Switzer admitted to creating a fake church so he could avoid paying taxes on his sizeable income. On his 2015 tax filing, Switzer claimed he donated $250,000 to the “Church of Divine Sovereignty,” but it turns out Switzer created the church himself.
Then 24 hours after creating the church he dissolved it and used the $250,000 in the church’s bank account to buy Bitcoin.
“Mr. Switzer’s claim to be the pastor of a fake church he created to evade his taxes landed him in a real prison,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Matt Kirsch in a statement. “My office will continue to aggressively pursue people who cheat on their taxes.”