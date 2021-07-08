ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Phoenix man known as the “QAnon Shaman” is being housed in a detention center in Colorado. Jake Angeli faces charges related to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Angeli is currently jailed at the Federal Correctional Institution Englewood, according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons. Defendants are held at the FCI Englewood facility while awaiting trial.
Video allegedly showed Angeli, whose full name is Jacob Anthony Angeli Chansley, on the Senate floor during the insurrection, bare-chested with face paint and wearing a fur helmet with horns.
He was arrested shortly afterwards on federal charges and CBS News reported he faces up to 20 years behind bars. The Arizona Republic reported that Angeli was taken to FCI Englewood last month for a mental health examination.
Five people died during the insurrection Angeli allegedly participated in. More than 130 officers were injured in the attack, many seriously. Over 300 people have been charged with crimes in connection with the assault on the Capitol, including at least 9 from Colorado.