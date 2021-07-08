DENVER (CBS4) – Pena Boulevard was closed just before 9 a.m. Thursday after a car accident. The closure of the road to Denver International Airport means travelers should be prepared for longer drive times getting to the airport.
Denver International Airport tweeted: “Accident on inbound Pena Blvd. just before Tower Rd. Pena has been closed at 56th Ave. and traffic is being rerouted. Give yourself additional time to get to the airport.”
