GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) – Colorado is among the states with the highest proportion of the delta variant of the coronavirus and state health officials say Mesa County has most of the state’s cases. Kaiser Health News reports that state’s epidemiologist and a team from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention traveled to Grand Junction to investigate why the highly transmissible variant was spreading so quickly in Mesa County.
The variant emerged as a problem after about 23,000 people had already purchased tickets to attend the Country Jam music festival there. The festival went on as planned with signs warning people that the area was a hotspot.
