JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A Medina Alert has been issued for a male suspect wanted in a series of crimes on Thursday. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Medina Alert for the driver of a stolen white 2020 Chevy Silverado.
The suspect stole the truck about 3 p.m. Thursday in the 5600 block of Sheridan. One person was seriously injured when that person tried to intervene during the theft.
The vehicle is described as a white 2020 Chevy Silverado 2500 HD with a black flatbed, CO license plate BCB-P65. There is damage to the passenger door.
Anyone who sees the truck is urged to call 303-271-0211.
Prior to stealing this vehicle, the male suspect was involved in a multi vehicle crash at Ralston & Sheridan. He fled on foot, stole this truck, and was last seen driving recklessly in the area of 10th Ave & Deframe in Lakewood. No suspect information is available at this time.
Before the suspect stole the Chevy, he was involved in a multi-vehicle crash at Ralston and Sheridan. He ran away from the scene before he carjacked the truck. He was last seen in the area of 10th Avenue and Deframe in Lakewood, driving recklessly.
A Medina Alert is typically issued in hit-and-run crashes where there is a death or serious bodily injury and where there is a description of the suspect vehicle including the make, model partial or whole license plate number and possibly a description of the driver.