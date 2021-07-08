CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Meteorologist Dave Aguilera
Colorado News, Colorado Weather, Denver News, Denver Weather

DENVER(CBS)- On the weather map we have a ridge of high pressure in the southwest rotating heat and a little shot of moisture into Colorado.

The heat will not only send Colorado highs soaring but, a huge chunk of the western U.S. is looking at temperatures up in the 90s and 100s for Thursday.

In our state temperatures will be in the 90s and 100s across the Western Slope and Eastern Plains with 80s and 90s in the mountains.

There is a shot of moisture in the current flow pattern that may help to get a few cooling afternoon and early evening thunderstorms going on an isolated basis. The water vapor imagery shows the moisture pushing into the central Rockies.

With the added cloud build up and spotty storms that may help ease the heat late in the day.

