GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, the city of Golden is celebrating all things art. Foothills Art Center and the Open Studio group are hosting the third Annual Plein Air Event on Saturday as part of ARTSWEEK Golden.
The indoor painting experience is open to all artists, from novice to professional. Other events throughout the week include an archeological dig at the historic Astor House and painting in the beer garden at Golden City Brewery.
More than 70 artists will exhibit their work in downtown Golden near 12th and Arapahoe. The artwork will include photography, paintings, jewelry, glass and ceramic arts.
ARTSWEEK Golden runs through July 16 and is free to the public. For more information, visit foothillsartcenter.org.