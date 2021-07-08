MESA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Evacuations have been lifted for those homes near the Lands End 2 brush fire burning in Mesa County just about an hour after they were ordered. The brush fire is burning in the area of Lands End Road and Divide Road.
Homes in the immediate area northeast of Lands End Road and Reeder Mesa Road were under evacuation. The fire has burned about 120 acres.
Several agencies are fighting the fire on the ground, including the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Wildland Fire Team, Bureau of Land Management, Lands End Fire Protection District, Clifton Fire Protection District, Plateau Valley Fire Protection District, Grand Junction Fire Department, and Central Orchard Mesa.
A Type 3 Helicopter is also attacking the fire by air with water drops.