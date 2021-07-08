Denver hit 102 degrees on Thursday, just one degree shy of the daily record high of 103 from 1989! What a scorcher!
This was the fourth time this year Denver has reached the triple digits. This also makes it the seventh time in Denver's history we have hit 100 degrees four times in one year!
Most of eastern and western Colorado also got to 100 or above. And both areas will see a lot more triple digits on Friday.
Denver will get close to 100 degrees again, and there is a chance we crack the 100 degree marker. We are looking at 99 degrees, but it's not out of the question we get there.
The heat won’t last for long for eastern Colorado. We cool off to the mid 80s by Saturday. Unfortunately, western Colorado will stay very hot. Isolated storms are possible on Friday and Saturday across Colorado.