DENVER (CBS4) — It’s not hard to notice that Denver is getting busier and busier as more people move to the city. We specifically notice with traffic, and now the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure is looking to create a future visionary transportation plan.

The plan is called Denver Moves Everyone 2050, and is seeking community feedback to set the foundation of the project. The goal is to determine how people primarily get around, whether it’s by bus, car or bike and to identify community values to set future transportation goals.

“The last time the city did a strategic transportation plan was 2008 and since that time our city has grown by 100,000 people,” explained Sam Piper, the principal city planner with the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure.

“That growth has created a lot of opportunity on our city, but it’s also created a lot of pressure on our transportation system.”

Piper said they’re starting this project with an online survey for residents. It starts with informing residents on how Denver’s transportation has been shaped in the past, through infrastructure and policies.

“As we look to the future we want to, based on that context and that history, find what do people value for the future?” Piper said. “So it’s a little bit of look back and realize where we came from, to plan for the future that we all desire.”

The survey then asks about primary mode of transportation and what your top values are when it comes to how people and goods move about the city, including options like reliability or fixing roads.

“Transportation impacts all facets of life when we look at equity, health, the economy, as well as climate,” Piper explained. “It’s critical to get involved in this plan. It’s the opportunity to shape Denver’s transportation future.”

The community feedback survey can be found at denvermoves.org, and will be available until around July 15.

There are four major phases of the two-year DME project. Each phase will build on and identify near-, mid- and long-term projects, guided by community feedback coupled with knowledge and insight from industry leaders in transportation, energy, education, health and wellness.