(CBS4) – A gray wolf pack in north-central Colorado has grown to include six pups, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. CPW first became aware of three of the pups last month.
The discovery is the first time since the 1940s that wolf pups have been confirmed to be living in Colorado in the wild. The pups live in a den with two collared wolves known as M2101 (“John”) and F1084 (“Jane”).
Wildlife officers say they are observing the pups from a long distance to ensure that the pack has the best chance for survival.
So far there have been no photos or video taken of the pups. A wolf litter generally consists of four to six 6 pups, according to the CPW.
Colorado voters approved Proposition 114 last November, which directs the CPW commission to restore and manage the gray wolf population by the end of 2023.
CPW has partnered with CSU to study the wolf reintroduction stakeholder engagement process. Keystone Policy Center, a third-party organization, will run the Stakeholder Advisory Group along with meetings to gather public input.
About 40 public meetings are planned in July and August, including open houses, virtual public listening sessions, and focus groups. For more information, visit the public engagement website at wolfengagementco.org.