(CBS4) – Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is ending the Health Emergency Executive Orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic. CBS4 News has learned he’s rescinded all previous executive orders issued during the pandemic.

Polis told CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd about his decision in an exclusive television interview Thursday afternoon.

The governor did sign a “Recovery Executive Order” that focuses on recovery from the pandemic.

The executive health orders allowed Polis to exact a statewide lockdown, issue stay-at-home orders as well as a mask mandate.

Boyd reports it also allowed the governor to access resources like stockpiles of medical supplies and more importantly federal dollars.

“We have been supportive of empowering individuals to make the best decisions for themselves and their families and been guided by science every step of the way over this rocky ground,” Polis said.

There were 400 emergency orders issued or renewed since March of last year.

The public health emergency order was first put in place March 11th 2020. It would have expired July 10, 2021.

Colorado becomes the 41st state to rescind its emergency order or allow it to expire.

Republicans had introduced four bills and one resolution to block Polis’s ability to renew an emergency order without legislative input, but they all failed.

“Today, thanks to the decisions and resilience of Coloradans, our economy is roaring back and we are taking the next bold step to ensure Colorado is building back stronger than before.”