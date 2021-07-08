CHERRY CREEK STATE PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – The swim beach area at Cherry Creek State Park has reopened after it was declared off-limits to swimmers on Wednesday due to a high level of E. coli bacteria. The park said this is common after runoff from rain.
The closure did not impact activities like boating, paddleboarding and fishing.
After high levels of E. coli are detected, tests are performed daily to determine when the levels meet standards from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. You can monitor the latest developments on the Colorado Parks and Wildlife website.
The swim beach at Chatfield State Park reopened Wednesday after being tested for E. coli when it was closed the day before.