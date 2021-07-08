BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help to identify a bank robbery suspect in Broomfield. Police responded to the robbery around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Wells Fargo Bank located at the corner of Wadsworth Parkway and West Midway Boulevard.
The suspect is described as a white man who is over 6 feet tall wearing a plaid long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, a dark face mask, beanie hat, and sunglasses. FBI agents ask the public to be on the lookout for anyone who matches the description or may have changed their spending habits or discussed coming into money suddently.
“Bank robbery is punishable up to a 20-year prison sentence for each offense and increases if a dangerous weapon is used in the commission of the crime,” stated the FBI Denver Division in a news release. “The FBI continues to provide financial institutions with the best practices for security to make them less vulnerable to robberies.”
Anyone with information about the bank robbery is asked to call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171. Callers can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). Tipsters could be eligible for up to a $2,000 reward.