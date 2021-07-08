DENVER (CBS4)– Baseball fans in town for the MLB All-Star Game, which will be played in Denver on July 13, might want to check out new art exhibits at the McNichols Civic Center Building. Three new art exhibits open Friday.
One is called “Shades of Greatness,” which includes art inspired by Negro Leagues Baseball. Some 35 pieces show the player’s experience on and off off the field.
Even after MLB All-Star Week is over, the exhibits will be on display. The art show will be open in the McNichols Civic Center Building through Sept. 7.