AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora are hoping someone will recognize a man suspected of eight armed robberies in Aurora and the Denver metro area. The suspect is left-handed and usually carries a handgun.
Investigators said he typically fires a single round at victims during the robberies.
Detectives have also identified two additional suspects that have been involved in some, if not all, of the robberies.
Anyone with information regarding these crimes or recognizes the suspect or suspects in the pictures is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.