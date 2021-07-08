DOLORES, Colo. (CBS4)– An Amber Alert has been issued for two children last seen near Dolores. The children are described as a 1-year-old girl and 3-month-old boy by the Navajo Police Department.
The children, 1-year-old Bailey Begay and 3-month-old Braidin Begay are believed to be with Brandon Begay, 35. They were last seen in a 2005 Ford F250 with brown over white paint and unknown Arizona temporary vehicle tag in the Dolores area about 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Navajo Police Department at 505.368.1350.
