RIFLE, Colo. (CBS4) – Rep. Lauren Boebert met with wildfire experts in Rifle this week to learn about the latest aerial firefighting technology. Boebert, a Republican who represents Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, recently introduced legislation aimed at wildfire prevention and forest management.
Following Colorado’s historic 2020 wildfire season, Boebert said her bill focuses on offensive strategies that build on ideas from both sides of the isle to prevent wildfires. Boebert was joined by 16 members of Congress in introducing the bill, including Colorado Reps. Ken Buck and Doug Lamborn, both Republicans.
“I introduced the strongest forestry bill in decades, and my Active Forest Management, Wildfire Prevention and Community Protection Act will fully fund the removal of trees killed by bark beetles, reform costly litigation processes used by radical enviros to halt responsible forest thinning, and assist rural communities by ensuring 25% of the revenues from logging in National Forests stay on the ground in counties that actively maintain their forests,” Boebert said in a statement.
On Tuesday, Boebert met with officials at the Center for Excellence for Advanced Technology Aerial Firefighting. The organization studies the most effective ways to battle wildfires from the air, including drones, GPS, and Multi-Mission Aircraft.
Boebert’s district has already experienced several large wildfires this year, including the Oil Springs Fire that burned 12,613 acres in Rio Blanco County. Last year, the Pine Gulch Fire burned nearly 140,000 acres in Mesa and Garfield Counties.
Rep. Joe Neguse, a Democrat who represents Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District, also introduced an act to support wildfire prevention and response. The 21st Century Civilian Climate Corps Act calls for investments in federal restoration efforts, including the creation of rural jobs in Colorado.