PONCHA SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Highway 285 near Poncha Springs reopened Wednesday after multiple mudslides closed the highway late Tuesday night. Colorado State Patrol in Florence said numerous vehicles including a semi-truck were disabled in the middle of the debris.
Numerous disabled vehicles and possibly a semi in the mud slides on Poncha Pass. Tow trucks and CDOT doing what they can.
— CSP Florence (@CSP_Florence) July 7, 2021
Authorities reported one mudslide two miles north of Poncha Pass; another happened about two miles from the top of Poncha Pass near mile marker 121; a third happened about two miles south of the pass near mile marker 125.
The Colorado State Patrol advised drivers to travel safely in the area. There have been several mudslides around Colorado in the past week, including large slides that closed Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon.
The Colorado Department of Transportation crews cleared debris blocking the road. The highway was closed from mile marker 119 and Mud Springs Road.
A flash flood watch was also issued for Chaffee, Alamosa, Costilla, Fremont, Custer, Huerfano and Las Animas counties until 1 a.m. Wednesday.