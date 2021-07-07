DENVER (CBS4) – There are numerous events to look forward to that are all connected to the MLB All-Star Game, which will be played in Denver on July 13.
Most events are open to the public, but some are ticketed (and those events that do require a ticket are noted below).
Thursday, July 8th
All Day – Tattered Cover baseball book popup with author signings at McGregor Square location
10:30am – Check Presentation to Resource Connect at Children’s Hospital Colorado
4pm – Local Competitions featuring Greater Denver Youth at MSU campus
Friday, July 9th
9:30am – Opening Ceremonies of Play Ball Park at Colorado Convention Center
10am – Play Ball Park opens (tickets are free but required)
10am – Topps Truck at Mike’s Stadium Sportscards in Aurora (free baseball cards and more)
10am – National Baseball Hall of Fame & Museum (part of Play Ball Park)
11am – National Ballpark Museum opens ($10 admission, open until 5pm)
11:30am – Field Renovation Unveil at John F. Kennedy High School
12pm – MLB Girls ID Tour skills workout at Metro State (open to the public per MSU, but this is a workout and showcase for girls working to play baseball)
12pm – All-Star Green Team Volunteer Event with “Spark The Change Colorado” at Morey Middle School
3pm – Rockies RBI (Reviving Baseball in the Inner Cities) baseball and softball championship games at Metro State
3:30pm – Check Presentation to Denver Public Schools in Support of Rockies RBI
4pm – MLB Pitch, Hit, and Run skills competition at Metro State (open to the public, pre-registration needed)
4pm – MLB Junior Home Run Derby at Metro State (open to the public, pre-registration needed)
5pm – High School All-American Game at Coors Field (not open to public)
Saturday, July 10th
9am – All-Star 5K& 1K/Family Walk ($40 each, $20 youth, bib gets free PBP access)
10am – Play Ball Park opens
10am – National Baseball Hall of Fame & Museum (part of Play Ball Park)
10am – MLB Hall of Legends opens at McGregor Square ($10 admission)
10am – Play Ball Sandlot at Civic Center Park (free, open to kids 5-12)
10:30am – Mayor’s Play Ball Event with Mayor Michael Hancock and the U.S.
Conference of Mayors at Civic Center Park
11am – National Ballpark Museum opens ($10 admission, open until 5pm)
11am – US Conference of Mayors Play Ball Event, Civic Center Park
12:30pm – High School Home Run Derby (not open to the public)
1pm – Negro Leagues Baseball Museum Traveling Exhibit Grand Opening at McNichols Civic Center Building
2pm – Live Art Murals at McNichols Civic Center Building
6-6:45pm – “AMPLIFIED by The Players Alliance” at MBP Restaurant
Sunday, July 11th
10am – All-Star Whiffle Ball Tournament at Metro State (60-kid tournament, open to the public, per MSU)
10am – Play Ball Park opens
10am – National Baseball Hall of Fame & Museum (part of Play Ball Park)
10am – MLB Hall of Legends opens at McGregor Square ($10 admission)
11am – Special Stars Game at Play Ball Park
11pm – “Rock With Us: Business & Culture in Denver” panel discussion at McNichols Building
12:30pm – Live Art Murals at McNichols Building
1pm – MLB Futures Game (tickets available online, as low as $25)
4pm – All-Star Celebrity Softball Game (tickets available online, as low as $25)
4pm – Beer and Whiffle Ball at the Tivoli, hosted by The Athletic (free, must register online)
5pm – MLB Draft at the Bellco Theater (tickets available online)
Monday, July 12th
10am – Play Ball Park opens
10am – National Baseball Hall of Fame & Museum (part of Play Ball Park)
10am – MLB Hall of Legends opens at McGregor Square ($10 admission)
10am – Women in Baseball & Softball Pitching Clinic at Play Ball Park
10:30am – The Players Alliance All-Star Youth Skills Clinic at Sonny Lawson Park
11am – National Ballpark Museum opens ($10 admission, open until 5pm)
11:30am – Women in Baseball Panel at Play Ball Park
1pm – MLB Draft, Day 2 (at the Rally Hotel)
1:30pm – UNFILTERED: Legends & Legacies at Play Ball Park
3pm – All-Star Workout Day (tickets available online)
3pm – Check Presentation & Youth Clinic for TAPS and Challenge America at Play Ball Park
6pm – Home Run Derby
Tuesday, July 13th
9:30am – Field Renovation, Teen Center Refurbishment, and Play Ball Event at J.
Churchill Owen Boys & Girls Club
10am – Play Ball Park opens
10am – National Baseball Hall of Fame & Museum (part of Play Ball Park)
11am – National Ballpark Museum opens ($10 admission, open until 5pm)
12pm – MLB Draft Day 3 (at Rally Hotel lobby)
12pm – All-Star Red Carpet on Wynkoop Promenade (no public allowed)
4pm – 8pm – All-Stars on Larimer Block Party
530pm – MLB All-Star Game at Coors Field (ticketed)
RELATED: Play Ball Park Offering Ultimate Baseball Fan Experience During All-Star Week