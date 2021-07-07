DENVER (CBS4)– When it comes to security for Major League Baseball’s All-Star week, Denver Public Safety Manager Murphy Robinson says he has all the bases covered.

“When they told us they were coming to Denver, we were ready to go.”

The game was planned for Atlanta until Georgia’s Legislature passed a controversial election law and, in protest, Major League Baseball suddenly switched venues. Robinson had two months to plan security for an event that typically takes two years.

“We usually like a little more time, but we answered the call.”

While politics is in play for this year’s game, Robinson says they’re prepared for anything. After all, he says, Denver has hosted big events before and had recently submitted a bid for a future All-Star Game that included a security plan.

“We think about every event as a place for protests or as a place where something other than the event is intended for what will happen and we’re prepared for all of it.”

Homeless encampments are another variable this weekend. Robinson says the city will continue to enforce the camping ban and offer people services.

Starting Thursday, he says, Denver’s emergency operations center will open, there will also be mobile command posts across the city, and law enforcement from across the region.

He says he’s working closely with Major League Baseball and it will be cracking down on con artists with the help of police, “Whether be scammed tickets or paraphernalia.”

While you might expect Atlanta to have hard feelings, Robinson says, law enforcement there has also been helpful.

“While there are some things that happened in the political world around this, when comes to safety and security our stance hasn’t changed. We haven’t had any credible threats and frankly, we just look forward to a great week of baseball.”

Robinson says it will be all hands on deck for police and fire but everyone, he says, plays a role in public safety, “If you see something, say something.”

There are numerous events to look forward to that are all connected to the MLB All-Star Game, which will be played in Denver on July 13.

