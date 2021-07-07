DENVER (CBS4)– Officials with the State of Colorado picked the fifth $1 million winner in a lottery that’s hoping to inspire residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Heidi Russell was named the fifth winner of the Colorado Comeback Cash giveaway on Wednesday.

Russell is a mother of four from Aurora who spent much of the last year-and-a-half with her children who were learning remotely. She said she hopes to pay off her student loans with the winnings and that she and her husband are so hopeful.

“This prize will be so helpful raising four kids. When I told my daughter yesterday, her first comment was, ‘Yes! My college is paid for,’ but I also look forward to helping others and serving others with this money.”

Every vaccinated resident was entered in the drawing of the Colorado Comeback Cash giveaway. Wednesday’s drawing was the fifth and final one in Colorado.

Colorado is one of several states offering lottery prizes, scholarships and other incentives to drive vaccination rates up. The Centennial State also has a giveaway in place for 25 scholarships for $50,000. The final drawing for the Comeback Cash Scholarship also happened on Wednesday.

The funds will be placed in a CollegeInvest account for the student to use when they pursue postsecondary education, including higher and technical education or credential programs. The funds can be left in the interest-bearing account for future educational use.

To learn more about the Comeback Cash Scholarship drawing, visit: ColoradoComebackCash.com.