DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation wants drivers to be aware of another closure at the Central 70 Project coming up this weekend. Crews will close Steele Street in both directions under Interstate 70 starting Friday night at 8 p.m.
They will be working on viaduct demolition. The road is expected to reopen Monday at 5 a.m.READ MORE: Denver Public Safety Manager Heightens Security for All-Star Week
#CDOT #News: As part of CDOT's #Central70Project, Steele Street will close in both directions under #I70 from 8 p.m., Friday, July 9, to 5 a.m., Monday, July 12 for #viaduct demolition.
📰https://t.co/fcahFEzLoa#KnowBeforeYouGo #WholeSystemWholeSafety #COTraffic pic.twitter.com/f8kMkgHtzJ
— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) July 7, 2021READ MORE: DIA Travelers Should Expect Lots Of Changes With New Phase Of Great Hall Project
Drivers heading north will be detoured to 40th Avenue then Colorado Boulevard up to 46th North Avenue.MORE NEWS: Final Group Of Student Winners Announced For Comeback Cash Scholarships
Drivers heading south will take Vasquez Boulevard to 48th Avenue and down Colorado Boulevard to 40th Avenue.