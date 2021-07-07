CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Central 70 Project, Colorado News, Denver News

DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation wants drivers to be aware of another closure at the Central 70 Project coming up this weekend. Crews will close Steele Street in both directions under Interstate 70 starting Friday night at 8 p.m.

(credit: CBS)

They will be working on viaduct demolition. The road is expected to reopen Monday at 5 a.m.

READ MORE: Denver Public Safety Manager Heightens Security for All-Star Week

Drivers heading north will be detoured to 40th Avenue then Colorado Boulevard up to 46th North Avenue.

MORE NEWS: Final Group Of Student Winners Announced For Comeback Cash Scholarships

Drivers heading south will take Vasquez Boulevard to 48th Avenue and down Colorado Boulevard to 40th Avenue.

Danielle Chavira