CHERRY CREEK STATE PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – The swim beach area at Cherry Creek State Park is off limits to swimmers due to a high level of E. coli bacteria. The park says this is common after runoff from rain.
"These closures are not a common occurrence, but can be caused by fecal waste from wildlife, run-off from urban areas, or excessive run-off from rain, which we have had a lot of lately," said Cherry Creek State Park Manager Jason Trujillo.
The closure does not impact activities like boating, paddleboarding and fishing.
Tests will be performed daily to determine when the levels meet standards from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
You can monitor the latest developments on the Colorado Parks and Wildlife website.
The swim beach at Chatfield State Park reopened Wednesday after being tested for E. coli.