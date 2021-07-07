AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – An Aurora police office involved in a controversial arrest filed paperwork to run for Las Animas County Sheriff. Officer Darian Dasko and another officer accused a family of being in a stolen vehicle in August of 2020.
The controversy was caught on video as the officers demanded everyone to get on the ground with their guns drawn and handcuffed several of them. There were four children with the family.
Brittany Gilliam’s car had the same license plate number, but wrong state, for the vehicle officers were looking for.
Gilliam was going to a nail salon Sunday with her 6-year-old daughter, 12-year-old sister and 14- and 17-year-old nieces when police drew their weapons on them. Gilliam said she, her sister and 17-year-old niece were handcuffed while police verified the car Gilliam was driving was not stolen.
Aurora’s police chief later apologized for the incident, and Gilliam rejected the apology, instead demanding policy change.
In January, Gilliam and her attorney announced they would sue the police department and individual officers involved.
Dakso was suspended for 160 hours and lost his position as a field training officer.
On July 1, he filed paperwork to run for Las Animas County Sheriff in the November 2022 election.