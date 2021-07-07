Colorado Looks At More Incentives To Increase Vaccinations As $1 Million Lottery EndsAs Gov. Jared Polis announced the fifth $1 million vaccine lottery winner, he also urged the 30% of Coloradans who haven’t received a dose of vaccine to get it soon.

Heidi Russell Named As Fifth $1 Million Winner In Colorado Comeback Cash GiveawayOfficials with the State of Colorado picked the fifth $1 million winner in a lottery that's hoping to inspire residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Heidi Russell was named the fifth winner of the Colorado Comeback Cash giveaway on Wednesday.

All-Star Week: COVID Vaccines To Be Available At Play Ball ParkAs Denver prepares to host the MLB All-Star Game this year, city officials say they will have COVID-19 vaccines available at Play Ball Park at The Colorado Convention Center.

Culex Mosquitoes Found In Weld County Test Positive For West Nile VirusFor the first time this season, West Nile Virus has been detected in mosquitoes in Weld County. County officials say that Culex mosquitoes, the ones that carry West Nile Virus, are more prevalent than in previous years.

Cherry Creek State Park Swim Beach Closed For E. coli TestingThe swim beach area at Cherry Creek State Park is off limits to swimmers due to a high level of E. coli bacteria.

Colorado The First State In U.S. With Health Service Reserve CorpsColorado is about to become the first state in the country with its own emergency brigade of health care workers.