By Danielle Chavira
DENVER (CBS4) – As Denver prepares to host the MLB All-Star Game this year, city officials say they will have COVID-19 vaccines available at Play Ball Park at The Colorado Convention Center. There will be the site of numerous, free and family-friendly events at the pop-up event.

MLB officials say CVS Health will host a clinic for all eligible recipients to get a vaccine in a private clinic.

Two road closures are in place in downtown Denver for events leading up to Major League Baseball’s All-Star Week.

  • AllStarGame.com is your one-stop shop for event information on everything happening in Denver during All-Star Week in addition to tickets.
  • Visit DenverGov.org/AllStarInfo for all the information folks need to get to and around all the week’s activities. Other questions or concerns? Call 311 or 720-913-1311.
  • Mass transit information and options are available at www.rtd-denver.com/

