DENVER (CBS4) – As Denver prepares to host the MLB All-Star Game this year, city officials say they will have COVID-19 vaccines available at Play Ball Park at The Colorado Convention Center. There will be the site of numerous, free and family-friendly events at the pop-up event.
MLB officials say CVS Health will host a clinic for all eligible recipients to get a vaccine in a private clinic.
Two road closures are in place in downtown Denver for events leading up to Major League Baseball’s All-Star Week.
RESOURCES
- AllStarGame.com is your one-stop shop for event information on everything happening in Denver during All-Star Week in addition to tickets.
- Visit DenverGov.org/AllStarInfo for all the information folks need to get to and around all the week’s activities. Other questions or concerns? Call 311 or 720-913-1311.
- Mass transit information and options are available at www.rtd-denver.com/