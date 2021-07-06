GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Greeley are searching for a man who is looking into the windows of homes in one neighborhood. He’s been caught in the act on several security cameras.
Detectives want to know if anyone recognizes the man. He’s been seen looking into the windows of homes in the area of 1st Street and 26th Avenue in Greeley between the hours of 9 p.m. and midnight.
Anyone who recognizes the man or has had a similar experience is asked to call the Greeley Police Department at (970) 350-9605.