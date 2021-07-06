EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responded to Maggie’s Farm in Manitou Springs for a child death investigation. Manitou Springs police were also seen near Highway 24 and Manitou Avenue around noon on Tuesday.
Investigators say the death has nothing to do with the business.
Police say they found a deceased juvenile. It's not clear if the body was inside or outside of the building. Sheriff's investigators say it's unknown if the child was inside a vehicle.
They add there is no chance this death is a suicide, but they can’t say if a gun was involved.
Investigators say there is no threat to the public.
Further details were not released.