COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Investigators still have not been able to locate the body of Jepsy Kallungi, the 26-year-old woman who has been missing since March 2019. Crews conducted an extensive search last week in a remote part of Teller County with no results.
Colorado Springs police arrested Dane Oliver Kallungi after he allegedly confessed to killing his wife Jepsy.
According to court documents, Kallungi confessed to strangling his wife during a fight and burying her body in Teller County.
On July 2, detectives with the Colorado Springs Police Department and other law enforcement began their search for Jepsy’s body in Teller County. Their search ended on July 4 after they could not locate her remains.
Dane Kallungi, 38, is in custody in El Paso County to face charges in the case after he was extradited from New Mexico where he was arrested after he allegedly confessed to the murder to his ex-wife.
The Colorado Springs Police Department launched an investigation into Jepsy’s disappearance on April 4, 2019.