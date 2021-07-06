CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
MONUMENT, Colo. (CBS4)– Drivers traveling along Interstate 25 should budget for additional travel time between Castle Rock and Colorado Springs. The lane closures three nights this week are expected to add at least a half-hour of travel time.

The Colorado Department of Transportation is demolishing a bridge just north of Monument. The construction is part of the ongoing I-25 South Gap Project.

There will be a short closure from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday and much longer closures overnight Wednesday and Thursday.

