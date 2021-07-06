MONUMENT, Colo. (CBS4)– Drivers traveling along Interstate 25 should budget for additional travel time between Castle Rock and Colorado Springs. The lane closures three nights this week are expected to add at least a half-hour of travel time.
The Colorado Department of Transportation is demolishing a bridge just north of Monument. The construction is part of the ongoing I-25 South Gap Project.
There will be a short closure from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday and much longer closures overnight Wednesday and Thursday.
