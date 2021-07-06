DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado has the second fastest-growing population of older adults in the country. However, the number of geriatric doctors is not keeping pace.
A new law is aimed at incentivizing physicians assistants and nurse practitioners who specialize in geriatrics to come to Colorado.
Right now, there are just 89 geriatricians in the entire state for 1.3 million Coloradans aged 60 and older.
The bill provides $400,000 in loan forgiveness next year for those medical providers who are willing to practice geriatrics in underserved communities.
Colorado’s older population is expected to double in the next 10-15 years. In two years, Coloradans aged 60 and over will outnumber those 18 and under.