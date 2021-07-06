CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
Filed Under:Chatfield Reservoir, Chatfield State Park, Colorado News, Colorado Parks And Wildlife, Denver News, E. coli, E. coli Bacteria

(CBS4) – The swim beach at Chatfield State Park has been closed due to the presence of E. coli. The bacteria can cause diarrhea and other health problems for humans.

It appears the closure will last at least through Thursday. Officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife tweeted late Wednesday morning that “additional testing is being administered” at Chatfield Reservoir and further results are expected in 24 hours.

E. coli is an organism that has been known to cause illness in humans and is most often attributed to fecal material in the water.

