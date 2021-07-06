(CBS4) – The swim beach at Chatfield State Park has been closed due to the presence of E. coli. The bacteria can cause diarrhea and other health problems for humans.
Chatfield State Park has closed its swim beach temporarily because of the presence of E. coli bacteria. Additional testing is being administered with further results expected in 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/1AwvxseRGk
— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) July 6, 2021
It appears the closure will last at least through Thursday. Officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife tweeted late Wednesday morning that “additional testing is being administered” at Chatfield Reservoir and further results are expected in 24 hours.
E. coli is an organism that has been known to cause illness in humans and is most often attributed to fecal material in the water.